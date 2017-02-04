Local Wanderers players encourage youngsters to join grassroots clubs
Local News
Tough gig for a “doer”, says Premier
Penrith MP Stuart Ayres has been given a tough gig in government because he is a "doer", according ...
A legend remembered
Shots fired at Rooty Hill house
Police believe shooting in Bainbridge Crescent was targeted.
Schoolgirl hit by car in Colyton
Ayres is Mr Fix It
Penrith MP Stuart Ayres has taken on the challenge of selling WestConnex - and the tolls that will ...
Penrith the third city of Sydney: MP
Appointment of Stuart Ayres and herself to NSW Cabinet shows Penrith is the third city of Sydney, says ...
Queen Street finish line in sight
Word of mouth keeps memories alive
Rooty Hill man's story out of this world.
M4 to take its toll
Latest News
Local Sport
Where it all starts
Rangers set sights on promotion
Zac’s golden boot
Wanderers stand behind Baccus
Kearyn Baccus remains key figure for Western Sydney Wanderers despite assault charge, says Tony Popovic
Popa coy on Griffiths signing
Coach Tony Popovic confirms club in discussions with former Socceroo striker Ryan Griffiths
Baccus to answer assault charge
Top Stories
Community
Western Sydney Local Health District Quality Awards 2016
Have you had a chance to vote for the Western Sydney Local Health District Fairfax People's Choice award?
Community rises against domestic violence
Musicians thrive on energy
If you love music and you love to jam then this is your opportunity to shine.
Regional Focus
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
RECOMMENDED
National
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Bankstown terror teen tried to join Islamic State on family holiday, court hears
One of two teenage boys arrested in Bankstown last year, allegedly moments away from an Islamic State-inspired knife ...
A local council, a developer, and an empty block of land worth $50m
An empty block of land covered in weeds, managed to fetch $49.5 million in September. Two years earlier, ...
Ron Medich murder trial hears of divorce, wire taps, and expensive contract killings
Lucky Gattellari, the Crown's star witness, sat in the witness box with a fixed smile on his face, ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Health
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
Less than one dollar in a thousand spent on health in Australia goes to one of the biggest threats facing ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Newborns given potentially ineffective hepatitis B vaccine at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital
Babies vaccinated for hepatitis B at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital may have been given an ineffective dose, after a fridge ...
Entertainment
Kerry Armstrong makes a Pawno
Life can be a real drag!
Georgy Girl, the musical: Celebrating The Seekers...
Movie reviews | ID4#2: IDR | But is it a real resurgence?
Life & Style
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
Public urged to not flush wipes
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Is it time to change the date?
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Change tone of day but not the date
Vigilance and education saves lives
Travel
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...
Slovenia self-guided cycling tour: I chose my own adventure
Far from being the restrictive trip that she feared, a self-guided bike tour in Slovenia turned into a ...
Siren song of the Amalfi Coast
The vertiginous, cliff-clinging retreat that is the legendary hotel Le Sirenuse in Positano is where guests go to ...
Things to do in Prague, Czech Republic: Three-minute guide
Since slipping out from under the Iron Curtain, Prague has become Central Europe's finest all-rounder.