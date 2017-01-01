Here, we look back at the St Marys-Mt Druitt Star’s top 10 online stories for 2016.
Local News
Emu Plains expansion canned
Corrections Minister David Elliott has today stated the proposed expansion of Emu Plains Correctional Centre will not go ...
RSL embraces Christmas spirit
Rooty Hill RSL conducts toy drive for Mount Druitt Hospital
Janjetovic swaps blue for red and black
Wanderers sign former Sydney FC keeper Vedran Janjetovic
Police investigate Minchinbury theft
Man allegedly flees from Minchinbury hardware store when stopped by security
Scholarship for Grace
St Marys Senior High School greaduate Grace Corr receives $9000 university scholarship
Seven Blue Sox selected in All-Star game
Giants home in the west
Oakhurst home raided after drug bust
Police execute search warrant at Oakhurst home as man charged with 22 drug offences
Willmot set to beat the heat
Giants home in the west
MyFootballCamp comes down under
Chiefs go rainbow for organ donation
Wanderers handed tough ACL draw
Western Sydney to face K-League champions, Japanese cup winners in group stage
Western Sydney Local Health District Quality Awards 2016
Have you had a chance to vote for the Western Sydney Local Health District Fairfax People's Choice award?
Giants home in the west
Willmot set to beat the heat
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Man charged after dog dies from stab wounds
A man has been charged with torture and beat/cause death of animal after he allegedly stabbed a dog ...
Cabinet papers 1992-93: Malcolm Turnbull must right the wrongs for Aboriginal Australians
Malcolm Turnbull must use May's 50th anniversary of the referendum recognising Australian Aborigines to deliver the promises that ...
Neighbours spar over 'cracker of a view' at Birchgrove
It is the most Sydney of court cases, heard in one of the harbour city's most exclusive makeshift ...
Two men dead, another two critical after New Year's Eve celebrations across NSW
A man has died while trying to light fireworks and another is in a critical condition after post-party ...
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Red Cross pleads for 5000 extra blood donors between Christmas and new year
The Australian Red Cross Blood Service needs 5000 additional blood donors Christmas and New Years to stave off ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Cryptosporidium outbreak prompts swimming pool warning to parents from NSW Health
A rise in cryptosporidium infections has triggered a warning from NSW health authorities urging the public to say ...
TGA approves new lung cancer drug osimertinib for patients dealt cruel double blow
Elly Calabia doesn't talk about survival rates and life expectancy with her doctor. She's thinking of her Christmas ...
Kerry Armstrong makes a Pawno
Life can be a real drag!
Georgy Girl, the musical: Celebrating The Seekers...
Movie reviews | ID4#2: IDR | But is it a real resurgence?
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Wishing you a renovated Christmas
Participation trophies should not exist
Why aren't we letting our children learn to lose?
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.